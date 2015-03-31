Read online now
007 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2016.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

007 measures 24.40 metres in length and has a beam of 5.92 feet.

007 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

