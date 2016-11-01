10 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Delta Marine and most recently refitted in 2016.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

10 measures 46.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.

10 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by George Roddan.

Her interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

10 also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

10 has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

10 has a fuel capacity of 47,300 litres, and a water capacity of 11,650 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

10 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

10 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 15103.

10 is an ABS class yacht.