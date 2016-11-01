We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
10 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Delta Marine and most recently refitted in 2016.
Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.
Design
10 measures 46.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.
10 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by George Roddan.
Her interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.
10 also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.
Performance and Capabilities
10 has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
10 has a fuel capacity of 47,300 litres, and a water capacity of 11,650 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
10 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.
Other Specifications
10 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 15103.
10 is an ABS class yacht.