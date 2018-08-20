1012 is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2016 by Yachting Developments, in New Zealand.

Yachting Developments is an international award-winning builder and refitter of both performance sail and motor composite superyachts. A genuine shipbuilding leader in the South Pacific, the privately-owned company is driven by passion and perfection to create vessels tailor-made to each individual client.

Design

1012 measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.80 feet and a beam of 7.80 feet.

1012 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Adam Lay Studio.

1012 also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Other Specifications

1012 has a hull NB of 1012.