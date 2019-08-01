102 CCN Flying Sport is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by CCN.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

102 CCN Flying Sport measures 31.09 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 7.21 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

102 CCN Flying Sport has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by CCN.

Model

102 CCN Flying Sport is a semi-custom Cerri 102' Flyingsport model.

Other yachts based on this Cerri 102' Flyingsport semi-custom model include: Muse, Francesca, SeaLook, Toby.

Performance and Capabilities

102 CCN Flying Sport has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

102 CCN Flying Sport has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

102 CCN Flying Sport has a fuel capacity of 9,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

102 CCN Flying Sport accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

102 CCN Flying Sport has a hull NB of 1005.