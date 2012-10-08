107-323 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Horizon Yachts, in Taiwan.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

107-323 measures 32.60 metres in length.

107-323 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by John Lindblom.

Her interior design is by Hemuid Design.

107-323 also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Accommodation

107-323 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

107-323 has a hull NB of 107-323.