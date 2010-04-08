111 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

111 measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet.

111 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Her interior design is by Paszkowski.

111 also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Model

111 is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy semi-custom model include: 40 Alloy/112, Scorpion, 4H, Onyx, Liliya.

Performance and Capabilities

111 has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. .

Accommodation

111 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.