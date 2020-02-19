.11.11. is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

.11.11. measures 63.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 10.80 feet.

.11.11. has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

.11.11. has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Performance and Capabilities

.11.11. has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

.11.11. has a fuel capacity of 115,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

.11.11. accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

.11.11. is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 265.

.11.11. is a Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.