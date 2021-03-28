We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 34.15m
Year 2017
11229
2017|
Motor Yacht
11229 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Tarrab Yachts, in Argentina.
Design
11229 measures 34.15 metres in length.
11229 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Tarrab Yachts.
11229 also features naval architecture by Tarrab Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
11229 has a top speed of 23.00 knots. .
Accommodation
11229 accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
11229 has a hull NB of 11229.