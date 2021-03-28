Read online now
Length 34.15m
Year 2017

11229

2017

|

Motor Yacht

11229 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Tarrab Yachts, in Argentina.

Design

11229 measures 34.15 metres in length.

11229 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tarrab Yachts.

11229 also features naval architecture by Tarrab Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

11229 has a top speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

11229 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

11229 has a hull NB of 11229.

Build Team

