115 Athena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Riva Yacht, in Italy.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

115 Athena measures 35.40 metres in length.

115 Athena has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

115 Athena also features naval architecture by Ferretti Yachts.

Accommodation

115 Athena accommodates up to 1 guests .