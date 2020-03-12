122 Mythos is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Riva Yacht, in Italy.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

122 Mythos measures 37.50 metres in length.

122 Mythos has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

122 Mythos also features naval architecture by Ferretti Yachts.

Accommodation

122 Mythos accommodates up to 1 guests .