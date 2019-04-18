Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27.9m
Year 2009

2 B

2009

|

Motor Yacht

2 B is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Jade Yachts.

Design

2 B measures 27.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 7.7 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

2 B has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Juan-Carlos Espinosa.

2 B also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

2 B has a top speed of 12.90 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

2 B is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Jade Yachts.

Design

2 B measures 27.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 7.7 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

2 B has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Juan-Carlos Espinosa.

2 B also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

2 B has a top speed of 12.90 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

2 B has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

2 B accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

12.9Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.7m

crew:

4

draft:

2.4m
Other Jade yachts
Related News