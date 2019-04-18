We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
2 B is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Jade Yachts.
Design
2 B measures 27.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 7.7 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
2 B has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Juan-Carlos Espinosa.
2 B also features naval architecture by Vripack.
Performance and Capabilities
2 B has a top speed of 12.90 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
2 B has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
2 B accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.