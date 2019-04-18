2 B is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Jade Yachts.

2 B is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Jade Yachts.

Design

2 B measures 27.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 7.7 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

2 B has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Juan-Carlos Espinosa.

2 B also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

2 B has a top speed of 12.90 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

2 B has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

2 B accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.