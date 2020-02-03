In the summer of 2010 Mulder Design was introduced to two friends and business partners looking for a motor yacht of approximately 46 meter in length.

The design brief I received was a bit unusual since the two owner’s will be on board at the same time with their two ladies and consequently we needed to have two owner’s staterooms of equal quality.

Other important items in the briefing were:

four guest state rooms

fitness room

fold-down transom hatch creating a large beach area.

the intention to charter, so ample crew space required

transatlantic range

The first concept was very well received and only minor modification were made before we had the final lay-out and outside styling.



The owner’s choice was to build the yacht at Rossi Navi in Viareggio, Italy. Studio Spadolini was selected by the owners to do the interior design and turned our basic concept lay-out into a beautiful interior.

The result was

• A beautiful owner’s state room at main deck

• Forward facing gym at main deck

• Another beautiful owner’s state room at the wheelhouse deck.

• Adjacent to the upper owner’s state room a sky lounge

• Four guest suites at the lower level.

• Beautiful stairway from the lower deck all the way up to the flying bridge.

• In the center of the stairs a glass elevator servicing the three interior decks and the flying bridge deck

• Salon and dining at main deck

• A fourth deck with laundry area and a service tunnel underneath the guest area with access to the engine room.

• Flying bridge with Jacuzzi, sunbathing, bar, lounge chairs, grill.