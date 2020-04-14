24 Karat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

24 Karat measures 32 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.04 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

24 Karat has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

24 Karat also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

24 Karat has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

24 Karat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

24 Karat measures 32 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.04 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

24 Karat has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

24 Karat also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

24 Karat has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

24 Karat has a fuel capacity of 16,275 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

24 Karat accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

24 Karat has a hull NB of 106-02.

24 Karat flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.