25m Eco-Tender is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Perini Navi, in Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

25m Eco-Tender measures 25.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.15 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet.

Her exterior design is by Perini Navi.

25m Eco-Tender also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

25m Eco-Tender has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

25m Eco-Tender has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.

Accommodation

25m Eco-Tender accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.