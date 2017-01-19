Winning ways... Having evolved from the Jongert Modern Line, the P Line is an exciting high-performance addition to the Jongert range. The exceptionally sleek lines of these lovely superyachts are sure to steal the hearts of their future owners, while the underlying design is also created to lead the way on the regatta courses. With a P Line yacht you can circumnavigate the world and win races along the way…

3200P is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2015 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

3200P measures 32.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 6 feet and a beam of 7.87 feet.

3200P has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

3200P also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.

Performance and Capabilities

3200P has a top speed of 13.00 knots. .

Other Specifications

3200P has a hull NB of 440.