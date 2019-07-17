Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 47.5m
Year 2003

360°

2003

|

Motor Yacht

360° is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by ISA , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

360° measures 47.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 8.89 feet.

360° has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Walter Franchini Architetto.

Performance and Capabilities

360° has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

360° has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

360° accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.89m

crew:

9

draft:

2.4m
Other ISA yachts
Related News