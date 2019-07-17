360° is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by ISA , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

360° measures 47.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 8.89 feet.

360° has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Walter Franchini Architetto.

Performance and Capabilities

360° has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

360° has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

360° accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.