366 - Oyster 125 is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2011 by Oyster Marine.

Design

366 - Oyster 125 measures 38.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 8.95 metres. She has a deck material of grp.

366 - Oyster 125 has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

366 - Oyster 125 also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

366 - Oyster 125 has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,200 litres.

Accommodation

366 - Oyster 125 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

366 - Oyster 125 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 366.

366 - Oyster 125 is a Built to MCA LY2 (Large Commercial Yacht) Code Classification Lloyds ✠100 A1 SSC Yacht Mono G6 MCH class yacht.