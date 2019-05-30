Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 5 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 38.14m
Year 2011

366 - Oyster 125

2011

|

Sail Yacht

366 - Oyster 125 is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2011 by Oyster Marine.

Oyster Marine was founded in 1973 and has established itself as an international market leader of world-class cruising yachts. With their distinctive Deck Saloon design, Oyster yachts are recognised throughout the sailing world for quality, comfort and performance.

Design

366 - Oyster 125 measures 38.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 8.95 metres. She has a deck material of grp.

366 - Oyster 125 has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

366 - Oyster 125 also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

366 - Oyster 125 has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,200 litres.

Accommodation

366 - Oyster 125 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

366 - Oyster 125 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 366.

366 - Oyster 125 is a Built to MCA LY2 (Large Commercial Yacht) Code Classification Lloyds ✠100 A1 SSC Yacht Mono G6 MCH class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

8.95m

crew:

-

draft:

4m
Other Oyster Marine yachts
Related News