37m Heesen is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2013.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

37m Heesen measures 36.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 7.1 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

37m Heesen has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

37m Heesen also features naval architecture by Omega Architects.

Model

37m Heesen is a semi-custom 3700 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 3700 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Clia, Totally Nuts, Her Destiny, Buka, G-Force, Aurelia, Let It Be M.

Performance and Capabilities

37m Heesen has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines

37m Heesen has a fuel capacity of 34,228 litres, and a water capacity of 6,019 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

37m Heesen accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

37m Heesen flies the flag of Marshall Islands.