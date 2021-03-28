Read online now
Length 26.52m
Year 2005

4 Mal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Johnson Yachts.

Design

4 Mal measures 26.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet.

4 Mal has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

4 Mal has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

4 Mal has a fuel capacity of 12,492 litres, and a water capacity of 2,612 litres.

Accommodation

4 Mal accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

20Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.16m

crew:

-

draft:

1.96m
