4 Mal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Johnson Yachts.

Design

4 Mal measures 26.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet.

4 Mal has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

4 Mal has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

4 Mal has a fuel capacity of 12,492 litres, and a water capacity of 2,612 litres.

Accommodation

4 Mal accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.