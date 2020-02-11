4 YOU is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Amels in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

4 YOU is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Amels in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

4 YOU measures 54.30 metres in length and has a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 642 tonnes.

4 YOU has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Studio Laura Sessa.

4 YOU also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

4 YOU has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

4 YOU has a fuel capacity of 115,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

4 YOU accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

4 YOU is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 461.

4 YOU is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.