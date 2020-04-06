We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
40 Alloy/112
2013|
Motor Yacht
40 Alloy/112 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
40 Alloy/112 measures 38.10 metres in length.
40 Alloy/112 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Her interior design is by Paszkowski.
40 Alloy/112 also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Model
40 Alloy/112 is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy model.
Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy semi-custom model include: Scorpion, 4H, Onyx, 111, Liliya.
Accommodation
40 Alloy/112 accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
40 Alloy/112 has a hull NB of 40 Alloy/112.