Length 38.1m
Year 2013
40 Alloy/116
Motor Yacht
40 Alloy/116 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
40 Alloy/116 measures 38.10 metres in length.
40 Alloy/116 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Her interior design is by Paszkowski.
40 Alloy/116 also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Accommodation
40 Alloy/116 accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
40 Alloy/116 has a hull NB of 40 Alloy/116.