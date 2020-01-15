Length 42m
42m Hakvoort is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Hakvoort Shipyard.
Design
42m Hakvoort measures 42.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.30 feet.
42m Hakvoort has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design and interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
42m Hakvoort has a top speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
42m Hakvoort accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.