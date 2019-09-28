The restyle of the iconic model of the Baglietto 43m Fast perfectly combine the tradition of the brand’s fast yacht and the style of the new Baglietto Fast range, which includes also a 38m and a 46m.

The yacht’s streamlined, sleek lines have been designed by Francesco Paszkowski while the interiors have been signed in cooperation with Margherita Casprini.Alowered bulwark (as the one presented inLucky Me), big windows and a significantly increased volumes represent the main characteristic of this restyle.

Thanks to the hard top a nice covered area on the flybridge is gained while the shortened superstructure allows to get a comfortable sunbed area in the aft peak on the main deck. On the sides two terraces open to the sea. A beach club is also included.The interiors in the tone of beige and brown are contemporary and sophisticated.

The final results is a yacht with strong personality and a very recognisable Baglietto identity. Two MTU 12V4000 M93L engines allow a maximum speed of 28 knots and a comfortable cruising speed of 25 knots.