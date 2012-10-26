43m MotorYacht is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by CMN Yachts, in France.

CMN (Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie) established themselves in 1945 and have since delivered over 350 examples of high-quality nautical engineering in wood, aluminium, steel and advanced composite materials.

Design

43m MotorYacht measures 42.60 feet in length and has a beam of 8.60 feet.

43m MotorYacht has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

43m MotorYacht also features naval architecture by CMN Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

43m MotorYacht has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

43m MotorYacht accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

43m MotorYacht is a Bureau Veritas class yacht.