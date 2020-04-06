46 Steel / 122 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2015 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

46 Steel / 122 measures 46.00 metres in length.

46 Steel / 122 has a steel hull.

Accommodation

46 Steel / 122 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

46 Steel / 122 has a hull NB of 46 Steel / 122.