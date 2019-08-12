Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 46.3m
Year 2021

46m Fast

2021

|

Motor Yacht

46m Fast is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

46m Fast measures 46.30 metres in length and has a beam of 9.20 feet.

46m Fast also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Model

46m Fast is a semi-custom 46m Fast model.

Performance and Capabilities

46m Fast has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

46m Fast accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

26Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

9.2m

crew:

9

draft:

-
Other Baglietto yachts
Related News