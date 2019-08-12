46m Fast is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Design

46m Fast measures 46.30 metres in length and has a beam of 9.20 feet.

46m Fast also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Model

46m Fast is a semi-custom 46m Fast model.

Performance and Capabilities

46m Fast has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

46m Fast accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.