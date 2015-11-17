46m Tripp is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2015 by Holland Jachtbouw, in the Netherlands.

Design

46m Tripp measures 46.00 metres in length.

46m Tripp has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Bill Tripp, III comes by yacht design naturally. His father Bill Tripp, Jr. was an illustrious naval architect and after spending his childhood sailing in his father’s designs, Bill chose to make naval architecture his career.

Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Other Specifications

46m Tripp has a hull NB of 095.