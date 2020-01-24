47m Classic is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2021 by Perini Navi, in Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

47m Classic measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 11.00 feet and a beam of 10.50 feet.

47m Classic has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

47m Classic has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

47m Classic accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

47m Classic has a hull NB of C.2369.