49m Support Vessel
2012|
Motor Yacht
The 49m Support Vessel was designed to accommodate an AGUSTA 109 GRAND helicopter in a fully enclosable hanger. With a clear width of 8.85m the hangar rolling shutter door is sufficiently wide that the helicopter can be safely maneuvered in and out of the hangar without removal of the rotor blades. A 9.85m long tender can be accommodated beside the helicopter inside the hangar. The tender will be launched and recovered by overhead gantry cranes in combination with weather-tight shell doors incorporated in the hangar structure.
The vessel is designed to accommodate maximum 16 persons on board:
• Guest lounge on main deck with convertible bed
• Helicopter operation cabin on wheelhouse deck with convertible bed
• Crew members (12 persons) in cabins with the following distribution:
-1 Captain cabin (2 persons)
-1 Helicopter pilot cabin (2 persons)
-1 Engineer cabin (2 persons)
-3 Crew cabins (6 persons)