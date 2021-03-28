Length 49.31m Year 2012

49m Support Vessel 2012 | Motor Yacht

The 49m Support Vessel was designed to accommodate an AGUSTA 109 GRAND helicopter in a fully enclosable hanger. With a clear width of 8.85m the hangar rolling shutter door is sufficiently wide that the helicopter can be safely maneuvered in and out of the hangar without removal of the rotor blades. A 9.85m long tender can be accommodated beside the helicopter inside the hangar. The tender will be launched and recovered by overhead gantry cranes in combination with weather-tight shell doors incorporated in the hangar structure.