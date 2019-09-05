4Fun is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

4Fun measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Her interior design is by Christian Liaigre.

4Fun also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini.

Performance and Capabilities

4Fun has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

4Fun has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

4Fun accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

4Fun flies the flag of Portugal.