4H is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

4H measures 38.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 317 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

4H has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

4H also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo and Axis Group Yacht Design .

Model

4H is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy semi-custom model include: 40 Alloy/112, Scorpion, Onyx, 111, Liliya.

Performance and Capabilities

4H has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

4H has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

4H accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

4H is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10138.

4H is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.