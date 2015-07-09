Read online now
Length 25.93m
Year 2013

4Life

2013

Motor Yacht

4Life is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Princess Yachts.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

4Life measures 25.93 metres in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

4Life has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

4Life accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

27Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.3m

crew:

4

draft:

-
