4th Moonen 97 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

4th Moonen 97 measures 30.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet.

4th Moonen 97 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

4th Moonen 97 also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Model

4th Moonen 97 is a semi-custom Moonen 97 model.

Other yachts based on this Moonen 97 semi-custom model include: Livia, Maximus, Sofia II.

Performance and Capabilities

4th Moonen 97 has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines

4th Moonen 97 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

4th Moonen 97 measures 30.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet.

4th Moonen 97 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

4th Moonen 97 also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Model

4th Moonen 97 is a semi-custom Moonen 97 model.

Other yachts based on this Moonen 97 semi-custom model include: Livia, Maximus, Sofia II.

Performance and Capabilities

4th Moonen 97 has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines.

4th Moonen 97 has a fuel capacity of 27,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,700 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

4th Moonen 97 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

4th Moonen 97 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 193.

4th Moonen 97 is a Lloyds Register 100A1 SSC Yacht Mono, G6 LMC class yacht.