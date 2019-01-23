Motor yacht 4You was built in 2009 by Heesen Yachts. The 47 metre yacht features exterior styling by Heesen Yachts and Omega Architects, with contemporary interior design by Omega Architects.

4You is the sister-ship of motor yacht Sirocco, which launched in 2006, and Celestial Hope, which launched in 2008.

The main deck’s generously sized saloon has a soft colour palette with tones of beige and taupe, offering a relaxing atmosphere. Guests can also relax in the upper deck’s skylounge where guests can enjoy live music from the piano, which dominates the aft portion of the room. A plasma TV is hidden by a unique piece of art made by Dutch glass maker Glass Deco.

Outside, guests can take advantage of the open-air fitness centre and spa pool area on the sundeck.

Motor yacht 4You can accommodate 10 guests in five cabins, including an owner’s cabin, two VIP cabins and two twins.

This semi displacement yacht can reach a top speed of 24 knots and has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

