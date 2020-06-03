5 Fishes
1984|
Motor Yacht
5 Fishes is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by SBF Shipbuilders and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
5 Fishes measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 235 tonnes.
5 Fishes has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Nick Meyers.
Performance and Capabilities
5 Fishes has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
5 Fishes is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by SBF Shipbuilders and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
5 Fishes measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 235 tonnes.
5 Fishes has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Nick Meyers.
Performance and Capabilities
5 Fishes has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
5 Fishes has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
5 Fishes accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
5 Fishes has a hull NB of 98.
5 Fishes flies the flag of Malta.