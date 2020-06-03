Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 20 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 35m
Year 1984

5 Fishes

1984

|

Motor Yacht

5 Fishes is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by SBF Shipbuilders and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

5 Fishes measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 235 tonnes.

5 Fishes has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nick Meyers.

Performance and Capabilities

5 Fishes has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

5 Fishes is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by SBF Shipbuilders and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

5 Fishes measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 235 tonnes.

5 Fishes has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nick Meyers.

Performance and Capabilities

5 Fishes has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

5 Fishes has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

5 Fishes accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

5 Fishes has a hull NB of 98.

5 Fishes flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8.05m

crew:

7

draft:

2.5m
Featured Events