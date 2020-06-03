5 Fishes is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by SBF Shipbuilders and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

5 Fishes measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 235 tonnes.

5 Fishes has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Nick Meyers.

5 Fishes has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

5 Fishes is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by SBF Shipbuilders and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

5 Fishes measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 235 tonnes.

5 Fishes has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Nick Meyers.

5 Fishes has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

5 Fishes has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

5 Fishes accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

5 Fishes has a hull NB of 98.

5 Fishes flies the flag of Malta.