52 Steel / 124 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2017 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

52 Steel / 124 measures 52.10 metres in length.

52 Steel / 124 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

52 Steel / 124 also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Accommodation

52 Steel / 124 accommodates up to 1 guests .