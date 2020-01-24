53m Custom is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Perini Navi, in Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

53m Custom measures 52.6 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 9.75 feet.

53m Custom has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vitruvius Ltd.

53m Custom also features naval architecture by Philippe Briand.

Performance and Capabilities

53m Custom has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

53m Custom has a fuel capacity of 95,900 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

53m Custom accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

53m Custom has a hull NB of C.2353.