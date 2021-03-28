We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
60 Years is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Royal Craft in Istanbul, Turkey.
Design
60 Years measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.33 feet and a beam of 8.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 273 tonnes.
60 Years has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.
60 Years also features naval architecture by Alparslan Tekoğul.
Performance and Capabilities
60 Years has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
60 Years has a fuel capacity of 13,600 litres, and a water capacity of 10,600 litres.
Accommodation
60 Years accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
60 Years has a hull NB of RY-006.
60 Years is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.