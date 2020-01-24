60m Classic is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2020 by Perini Navi, in Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

60m Classic measures 58.60 metres in length and has a beam of 11.40 feet.

60m Classic has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Perini Navi.

60m Classic also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design and Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

60m Classic has a top speed of 15.00 knots.

60m Classic has a fuel capacity of 47,500 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

60m Classic accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

60m Classic has a hull NB of C.2239.