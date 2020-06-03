60m Ocean-Going is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2011 by Unknown.

Design

60m Ocean-Going measures 60.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 11.40 feet.

60m Ocean-Going has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Liebowitz & Pritchard.

Performance and Capabilities

60m Ocean-Going has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

60m Ocean-Going has a fuel capacity of 160,000 litres, and a water capacity of 36,800 litres.

Accommodation

60m Ocean-Going accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

60m Ocean-Going is a Lloyds X100A1 SSC Yacht LMC G5 UMS LY2 class yacht.