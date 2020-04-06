Read online now
Length 62m
Year 2017

62 Steel / 131

2017

|

Motor Yacht

62 Steel / 131 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2017 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

62 Steel / 131 measures 62.00 metres in length and has a beam of 11.50 feet.

62 Steel / 131 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

62 Steel / 131 also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

62 Steel / 131 has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

62 Steel / 131 has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

Other Specifications

62 Steel / 131 has a hull NB of 62 Steel / 131.

Build Team

