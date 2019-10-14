Read online now
62m SeaXplorer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Damen in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

Design

62m SeaXplorer measures 62.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 14.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,886 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Azure Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Monaco Yacht Temptation.

62m SeaXplorer also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.

Accommodation

62m SeaXplorer accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

62m SeaXplorer is a Lloyds Register class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

6

beam:

14m

crew:

20

draft:

4m
