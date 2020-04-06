Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 63.7m
Year 2019

64 Steel

2019

|

Motor Yacht

64 Steel is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

64 Steel measures 63.70 metres in length.

64 Steel has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

64 Steel also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Accommodation

64 Steel accommodates up to 1 guests .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Sanlorenzo yachts
Related News