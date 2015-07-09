66° Above is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Princess Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

66° Above measures 25.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.81 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

66° Above has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

66° Above accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.