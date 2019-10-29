6711 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Damen, in the Netherlands.

One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

Design

6711 measures 67.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 11.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,143 tonnes.

6711 has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Damen.

Her interior design is by Mark Berryman.

6711 also features naval architecture by Damen.

Model

6711 is a semi-custom YS 6911 model.

The Yacht Support 6911 offers the ultimate technical area for serious superyacht helicopter operations – a LY3 / MCA fully certified helideck with fully enclosed hangar.

Other yachts based on this YS 6911 semi-custom model include: Garcon.

Performance and Capabilities

6711 has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

She also has a range of 8,720 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Other Specifications

6711 has a hull NB of 547602.

6711 is a BV, Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.