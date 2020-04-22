803 Project is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by CMN Yachts, in France.

CMN (Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie) established themselves in 1945 and have since delivered over 350 examples of high-quality nautical engineering in wood, aluminium, steel and advanced composite materials.

Design

803 Project measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 11.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,093 tonnes.

803 Project has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

803 Project also features naval architecture by CMN Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

803 Project has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

803 Project accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

803 Project has a hull NB of 803.