95/001 is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2017 by Nautor's Swan, in Finland.

Design

95/001 measures 28.90 metres in length.

95/001 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Other Specifications

