We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 28.9m
Year 2017
95/001
2017|
Sail Yacht
95/001 is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2017 by Nautor's Swan, in Finland.
Design
95/001 measures 28.90 metres in length.
95/001 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by German Frers.
German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.
95/001 also features naval architecture by German Frers.
Other Specifications
95/001 has a hull NB of 95/001.