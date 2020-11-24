98' Broward Raised Pilot House is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

98' Broward Raised Pilot House measures 29.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

98' Broward Raised Pilot House has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

98' Broward Raised Pilot House also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

98' Broward Raised Pilot House has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

98' Broward Raised Pilot House has a fuel capacity of 21,158 litres, and a water capacity of 5,674 litres.

Accommodation

98' Broward Raised Pilot House accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.