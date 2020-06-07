Read online now
Length 34.14m
Year 2002

99 Problems

2002

Motor Yacht

99 Problems is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Crescent Yachts, in the United States.

Design

99 Problems measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.

99 Problems has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

99 Problems also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

99 Problems has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

99 Problems has a fuel capacity of 20,817 litres, and a water capacity of 4,068 litres.

99 Problems has a fuel capacity of 20,817 litres, and a water capacity of 4,068 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

99 Problems accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

99 Problems has a hull NB of 21.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

22Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.32m

crew:

5

draft:

1.88m
